DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $49.06 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.