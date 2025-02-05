Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $369.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

