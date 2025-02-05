Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 415 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
KEYS stock opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.95.
Keysight Technologies Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
