DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,195 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 530.9% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 402,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 338,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 767,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after purchasing an additional 233,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $162.86 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

