Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 60 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,848,000 after buying an additional 56,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,199,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,957,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,210.16. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $11,400,978. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $356.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

