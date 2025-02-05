Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %

CRL opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

