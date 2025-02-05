Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,022.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of SMCI opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
