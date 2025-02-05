Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.12 and its 200-day moving average is $300.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

