Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

