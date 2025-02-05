The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

