4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Tesla by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

