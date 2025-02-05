Piper Sandler Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $126.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. This represents a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. The trade was a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,559. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

