Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.