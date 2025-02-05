Caprock Group LLC Has $662,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

