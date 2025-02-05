Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 949,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

