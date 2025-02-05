Spire Wealth Management Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. The company has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

