Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 4,941 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 456,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.