Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $268.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $258.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

RL stock opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $260.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

