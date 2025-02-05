Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 62.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.