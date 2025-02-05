Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 594 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 16,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $85,570,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 57,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $143.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

