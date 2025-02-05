DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 5,627 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 146.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $225.36 and a one year high of $298.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

