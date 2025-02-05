Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 264,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.