Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 190 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

