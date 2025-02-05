Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 462 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

