Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 430 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.62. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

