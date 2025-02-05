Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

