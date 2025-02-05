Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $636,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $18,982,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 475,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -273.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.