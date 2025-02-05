Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 223 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

NYSE UHS opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

