Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $280,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

