Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.8 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

