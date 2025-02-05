Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.12 and a 200 day moving average of $300.65.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

