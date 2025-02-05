Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.12 and its 200-day moving average is $300.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.