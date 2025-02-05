Caprock Group LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 27,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 132,250 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
BAH opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 70.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
