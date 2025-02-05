Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $99,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Woodward by 135.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after acquiring an additional 570,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,309,000 after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 17,072.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 76,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP boosted its position in Woodward by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 311,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,383,000 after acquiring an additional 64,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.56 and a 1 year high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,929.15. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,313 shares of company stock worth $10,752,072. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

