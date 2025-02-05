Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $322,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.
In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $7,111,778.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125.73. The trade was a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,907,290. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,938,436 shares of company stock valued at $161,862,969 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
