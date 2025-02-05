Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $322,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $7,111,778.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125.73. The trade was a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,907,290. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,938,436 shares of company stock valued at $161,862,969 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.