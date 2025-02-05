Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

