IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,226,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.14. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

