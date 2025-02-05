Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. KBC Group NV raised its position in Landstar System by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

