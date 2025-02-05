Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after buying an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.65. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

