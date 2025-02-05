Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,765,168.06. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,029 shares of company stock worth $18,462,883. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

