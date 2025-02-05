Caprock Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 200.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,564 shares of company stock valued at $87,252,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

