Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 26,908 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,029 shares of company stock valued at $18,462,883. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

