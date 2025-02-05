Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.