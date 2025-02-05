Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla
Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %
TSLA stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.65.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.