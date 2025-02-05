Caprock Group LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,100,000 after purchasing an additional 491,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,095,000 after purchasing an additional 485,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,757,000 after purchasing an additional 354,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 189.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 279,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PPG Industries by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $145.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

