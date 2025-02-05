Caprock Group LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.