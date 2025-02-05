Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,028 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Roku by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 103.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 1.3 %

ROKU opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Roku

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,912. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

