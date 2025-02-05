Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Balchem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Balchem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 779,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 944.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

