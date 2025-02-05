Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $135.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $118.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $123.25.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

