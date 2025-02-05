DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $471.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.52.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

