DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,314,000 after buying an additional 684,827 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 228,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

